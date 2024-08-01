WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: 'Let Our Enemies Who Have Left Russia Stay Away'

Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:35 AM EDT

The Kremlin, speaking on the day a prisoner exchange with the West took place, said  Thursday it hoped those who had left Russia, whom it described as "enemies," would stay away, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying he hoped to comment on the exchange later Thursday.

"I believe that all our enemies should stay there (abroad), and all those who are not our enemies should return. That's my point of view," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

