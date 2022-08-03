×
russia | pelosi | taiwan | visit

Kremlin: Tension Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit 'Should Not Be Underestimated'

nancy pelosi stands next to tsai ing-wen
Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, left, poses for photographs after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 3. (Chien Chih-Hung/Office of The President via Getty)
 

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:29 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the level of tension provoked by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan "should not be underestimated."

Responding to a question about whether the world was closer to war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was not in favor of using that word but reiterated that the visit was a "provocation."

He added that no additional contacts between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were planned in light of the visit.

Pelosi's arrival on Tuesday in Taiwan prompted a furious response from Beijing at a time when international tensions were already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:29 AM
