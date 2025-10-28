Russia Can't Assess Peace Talks Because Ukraine Paused Them

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 07:21 AM EDT
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia cannot assess the peace negotiations with Ukraine because Kyiv has put them on hold, and is unwilling to answer questions posed by Russia.
