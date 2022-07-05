×
Tags: russia | parliament speaker | ukraine

Russian Parliament Speaker: Ukraine Has Become a 'Terrorist' State

vyacheslav volodin looks on
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2021. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty)

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 07:26 AM EDT

The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament told members in a plenary session on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state," according to remarks posted on the State Duma's website.

Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted as saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was the head of a "criminal regime."

Russian officials have since the beginning of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine sought to paint their neighbor as being controlled by anti-Russian fascists and "neo-Nazis," but have not pushed the idea that it is a terrorist state.

Ukraine and the West say the claim is baseless propaganda, used to justify a land grab. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

