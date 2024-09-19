WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | nuclear | war | ukraine | strikes | weapons

Russian Lawmaker: Strikes on Us Would Lead to Nuclear War

Thursday, 19 September 2024 10:56 AM EDT

A senior Russian lawmaker Thursday said Ukrainian strikes on Russia with Western weapons would lead to nuclear war and that Moscow's response would be tough with more powerful weapons.

The European Parliament voted in favor of letting Kyiv hit Russian targets with Western weapons.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's Duma, the lower house of parliament, said that what the European Parliament was proposing would lead to a "global war with the use of nuclear weapons."

