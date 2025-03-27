Russia: Too Soon to Restart Strategic Nuclear Stability Talks With US

Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:42 AM EDT
It is too soon to restart strategic nuclear stability talks with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday, Russia's TASS state news agency reported.
