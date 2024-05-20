WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Vows to Hold Nuclear Exercises in Appropriate Timeframe

Monday, 20 May 2024 07:23 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Monday that exercises involving non-strategic nuclear weapons that President Vladimir Putin has ordered would be held "in the relevant timeframes" and that this was a matter for the defense ministry.

Putin earlier this month ordered his military to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

"This is a question for the defense ministry," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the exercises. "There is indeed an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it will be executed in the relevant timeframes."

