Russia Will Retaliate Against Norway's 'Discriminatory' Travel Ban

Thursday, 23 May 2024 08:35 AM EDT

The Kremlin called plans by Norway to ban entry for most Russian tourists discriminatory and said Thursday that Moscow would retaliate.

Norway's justice ministry said on Thursday it would further restrict access for Russian tourist travelers due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, blocking almost all entry.

"Of course, such decisions cannot go unanswered. Of course, the decision is purely discriminatory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"We do not accept such decisions. We regret that the Norwegian leadership has chosen this way of worsening our bilateral relations, which have already been of poor quality recently, and not on our initiative."

