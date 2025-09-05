Kremlin: North Korean Troops Not Deployed on Ukrainian Territory

Friday, 05 September 2025 09:06 AM EDT
North Korean troops are not being deployed on Ukrainian territory, only on Russian territory, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told Russia's RIA news agency in remarks published on Friday.
