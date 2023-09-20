Russia Plans to Expand North Korean Ties in All Areas

Russia wants to expand ties with North Korea in all possible areas, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was replying to a question from reporters about last week's visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia's far east, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Also, this comes as relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

"We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

"Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."

Shoigu met Iran's top security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday and they talked about a wide range of topics, especially the developments in the Caucasus region, according to Iran's Nour News.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Russia's minister of defense also visited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Wednesday, where he met the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh while Iran's drones, missile and air defense systems were displayed to him.