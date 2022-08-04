Russia Says It Wants Nord Stream Turbine Back but Needs Documents

Russia said on Thursday it wanted to get back a turbine for its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada, but that it needed documents confirming the equipment is not subject to Western sanctions.

Russia has blamed the delayed return of the turbine, and the malfunction of other equipment, for reducing gas flows to Europe.

However, Siemens Energy, which has been conducting the maintenance, says the turbine could be returned immediately, and some Western leaders have accused Russia of using the issue as a pretext to cut energy supplies in revenge for sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

"Gazprom would very much like to get this turbine back, but it was not Gazprom who introduced sanctions," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Russia's state-owned gas company.

"Gazprom needs to protect itself (from sanctions risks), this turbine is its property."

Russia's Kommersant newspaper cited a source familiar with the details as saying on Thursday that on Aug. 3 Gazprom received a package of documents from Siemens Energy, including a green light from Germany's Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control for the turbine to pass custom controls until July 26, 2023.

Siemens Energy also told Gazprom there was no need for an official sanctions explanation from the European Commission and that the United Kingdom had also confirmed to Gazprom in writing that there were no sanctions preventing the return of the turbine, Kommersant said.

The paper added there was no need for a separate transportation waiver as the turbine is not covered by any sanctions and that Siemens Energy was ready to support maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 equipment by providing a resident engineer.

In reply to a Reuters request, Siemens Energy said the turbine was ready for operation and could be transported immediately. "If the operator really wants the turbine, he'll get it," it said in emailed comments.

Gazprom did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment and Germany's Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control declined to comment.