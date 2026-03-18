Putin's Patrushev: Iran War Leads to 'Unpredictable Consequences'

A top adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the escalating war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel could trigger long-term disruptions to the global economy, destabilize key trade routes, and deepen geopolitical divisions already strained by the war in Ukraine.

In a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday with Russia's Kommersant, Nikolai Patrushev, a senior Kremlin aide who formerly chaired the Security Council, described the conflict as a watershed moment for global commerce and security.

"The Strait of Hormuz has been a key link in global logistics chains for years, which are now largely disrupted," Patrushev said. "Apparently, the current conflict will set back the global trade and economic system by years."

The narrow waterway, a critical artery for global oil shipments, has become increasingly dangerous as fighting intensifies.

While some oil tankers have resumed transit, traffic remains well below prewar levels, reflecting ongoing risks to shipping and energy infrastructure.

Patrushev said the war — referred to as "Operation Epic Fury" — is already reshaping global energy markets and maritime logistics.

"There is no 'epicness' in this 'fury' — instead, the world witnesses a tragedy with unpredictable humanitarian and economic consequences," he said, pointing to damaged oil and gas facilities, rising energy prices, and increased insurance costs for shipping.

He also warned of broader ripple effects, including declining fertilizer exports and disruptions to agriculture across multiple continents.

"Merchant vessels from numerous countries have been damaged or destroyed," he added, underscoring the global scope of the crisis.

Despite speculation in Western capitals that Russia could benefit from higher oil prices, Patrushev rejected that notion outright.

"The conflict benefits no one. It has no justification or objective reasons," he said.

"It is destructive even for the United States, as Americans are undermining their own status as a security guarantor for allies worldwide."

According to Patrushev, confidence in U.S. security commitments is eroding, particularly as instability spreads across key maritime routes.

He argued that energy disruptions could force industrial slowdowns in major economies, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the European Union.

The Kremlin adviser also emphasized Russia's close relationship with Iran, calling it a "strategic partner" with "long-standing friendship and fruitful cooperation." He expressed confidence that Tehran would endure the conflict and continue its development independently.

At the same time, he highlighted the importance of joint infrastructure projects such as the north-south transport corridor, which connects Russia to India via Iran.

"Its implementation serves the interests of many other countries ... and will increase trade for dozens of states," he said. "I believe this project has a future."

Patrushev suggested the war is already expanding beyond the Persian Gulf, citing what he described as a U.S. submarine attack on a commercial Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean — an incident he said marked the first of its kind since World War II.

He also accused Washington of shifting the burden of maritime security onto NATO allies while avoiding direct responsibility.

"The conflict is indeed already expanding beyond the Persian Gulf," he said, warning that tensions now extend into the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean.

Those tensions, he argued, are closely linked to broader Western pressure on Russia, particularly in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Patrushev accused European countries of targeting Russian shipping, including vessels associated with what Moscow calls its "shadow fleet," used to transport energy exports despite sanctions.

"An unprecedented campaign is underway against the fleet transporting goods from Russian ports," he said, pointing to what he described as attacks on Russian tankers. He called one such incident involving a liquefied natural gas vessel in the Mediterranean "an international terrorist act."

The developments highlight what Moscow sees as a wider struggle over control of global trade routes.

"Western strategists have long understood that one way to inflict critical damage on a state is to block its foreign trade operations," Patrushev said. "It is no coincidence that the U.S., the U.K., France, and several allies target ... control over key maritime routes."

The interview also touched on emerging military technologies, particularly unmanned naval systems. While acknowledging U.S. investments in autonomous fleets, Patrushev said Russia is keeping pace.

"Our military science is not lagging behind foreign developments and, in many areas, is ahead," he said.