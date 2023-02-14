×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | nato | ukraine | war

Kremlin: NATO Becoming More Involved in Ukraine Conflict

dmitry peskov gestures while speaking
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 08:20 AM EST

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the U.S.-led NATO military alliance demonstrated its hostility towards Russia every day, and was becoming more and more involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

"NATO is an organization which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is trying its best to make its involvement in the conflict around Ukraine as clear as possible," Peskov added.

Moscow has said weapons supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries are dragging out the conflict and raising the possibility of a further escalation. Kyiv and the West say deliveries of advanced military hardware are crucial in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia's offensive. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the U.S.-led NATO military alliance demonstrated its hostility towards Russia every day, and was becoming more and more involved in the conflict in Ukraine. "NATO is an organization which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every...
russia, nato, ukraine, war
115
2023-20-14
Tuesday, 14 February 2023 08:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved