Russia Downs Drone Near Moscow, Suspends Flights

Friday, 25 August 2023 09:44 PM EDT

Russia reported a new drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Saturday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was brought down by air defense systems over the Istra district of the Moscow region.

Three major Moscow airports Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo suspended flights early on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Russian military have reported repeated Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian territory over the course of this week. 

