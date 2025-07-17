Kremlin: Mobile Internet Switch Offs Across Russia Needed to Counter Ukrainian Threat

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the decision to sometimes switch off the mobile internet across Russia was justified in order to protect people from threats posed by Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about internet outages after the internet outage tracking service Sboi.rf reported unstable internet in dozens of Russian regions this week.
Authorities are known to turn off mobile internet when necessary to try to disrupt Ukrainian drone attacks.
