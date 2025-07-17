WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | mobile internet | switch offs | ukraine | war

Kremlin: Mobile Internet Switch Offs Across Russia Needed to Counter Ukrainian Threat

Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:33 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the decision to sometimes switch off the mobile internet across Russia was justified in order to protect people from threats posed by Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about internet outages after the internet outage tracking service Sboi.rf reported unstable internet in dozens of Russian regions this week.

Authorities are known to turn off mobile internet when necessary to try to disrupt Ukrainian drone attacks.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the decision to sometimes switch off the mobile internet across Russia was justified in order to protect people from threats posed by Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
russia, mobile internet, switch offs, ukraine, war
75
2025-33-17
Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved