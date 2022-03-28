Russia Spent Half Billion in Missile Attacks Day Biden Spoke

Russia fired at least 70 missiles on targets across Ukraine on Saturday, the most since invading the country last month, The Insider has reported.

The massive attack came on the same day that President Joe Biden gave a speech in Warsaw in which he slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion and for the viciousness of the war.

The Insider, a Russian investigative journalist project, reported that 52 missiles were fired from Black Sea Fleet warships in Sevastopol and at least 18 from Belarus, with the total amount spent on the missiles and the logistical cost reaching some half a billion dollars that day.

Despite the massive Russian attack, Ukraine's air defense also set a record for this war in the number of missiles it shot down in one day, as only eight of the 70 missiles fired by Russia engaged their targets, according to The Insider.

Among those shot down were several cruise missiles, suggesting that Ukraine has recently gained the ability to bring down such missiles, Defense World reported.

In addition, Russian missiles are failing to explode at a significant rate, which experts speculate could be due to lax quality control as the Russian army hastens to get them to the war front.

Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytsky said two of the missile strikes were on an oil depot and defense plant in the city. In that attack five people were injured as fires broke out at both sites, The Insider reported.

According to Defense World, the Russian military reported that attack was with high-precision long-range weapons, which destroyed a large fuel base that provided gasoline to Ukrainian troops in the western regions of the country, as well as near Kyiv.