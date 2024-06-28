WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | missile | strike | building | dnipro | ukraine | casualties

Russian Missile Strike Damages Residential Building in Dnipro

Friday, 28 June 2024 12:54 PM EDT

A Russian missile strike damaged a nine-story residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, causing a number of casualties, the regional governor said.

A photograph published by Gov. Serhiy Lysak on the Telegram messaging app and other images circulated on social media showed a badly damaged building that had smoke rising from a gaping hole in its upper four stories.

Dnipro, which had a pre-war population of almost one million people, is a major Ukrainian city that lies on the road to the east of the country where the most intense fighting with Russian forces is raging.

It has been regularly targeted by missile and drone strikes since Russia launched its February 2022 invasion. Russia denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

Friday, 28 June 2024 12:54 PM
