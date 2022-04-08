×
Tags: russia | missile strike | kramatorsk railway station

Russia Denies Missile Strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: RIA

calcinated cars are pictured outside a train station
Calcinated cars are pictured outside a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, after it was hit by a rocket attack killing at least 39 people, on April 8, 2022. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Friday, 08 April 2022 08:14 AM

Russia's defense ministry denied that Russian forces were responsible for a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

Ukraine's state railway company had said more than 30 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the strike, which occurred as civilians were trying to evacuate to safer parts of the country.

The defense ministry said the missile was of a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to one that hit the center of the city of Donetsk on March 14, killing 17 people, RIA reported.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


