Tags: russia | missile | drones | ukraine | war | air defenses

Russia Destroys Ukraine Anti-ship Missile, Downs 4 Drones

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 08:14 AM EDT

A Ukraine-launched, anti-ship Neptune missile was destroyed over the Black Sea, and four drones were downed over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence said Tuesday.

"Duty air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod (2 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAVs) regions, and (the Neptune) Ukrainian missile was destroyed over the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


