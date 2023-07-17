×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia military jet crash azov sea

A Russian Warplane on a Training Mission Crashes into the Sea of Azov, but the Pilot Survives

Monday, 17 July 2023 10:00 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed into the sea on Monday during a training mission in southern Russia and its pilot bailed out to safety, Russian authorities said.

The regional administration of the Krasnodar region said that the Su-25 ground attack jet crashed into the Sea of Azov. It said that pilot ejected and was evacuated by emergency teams.

Russian media carried a video of the plane falling into the sea just off a crowded beach on the Yeysk Spit.

The Su-25 is a twin-engine ground attack aircraft that has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1980s. It has been used extensively during Russia's action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea on Monday during a training mission in southern Russia and its pilot bailed out to safety, Russian authorities said. The regional administration of the Krasnodar region said that the Su25 ground attack jet crashed into the Sea of...
russia military jet crash azov sea
138
2023-00-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved