WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | medvedev | trump | ukraine

Russia's Medvedev: 'Coalition of the Willing' Failed to Outplay Trump

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 07:09 AM EDT

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that European leaders had failed to outplay Donald Trump, but that it was unclear how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would present the issues of territory and a security guarantee.

"The anti-Russian warmongering Coalition of the Willing failed to outplay @POTUS on his turf," Medvedev said in English on X. "Europe thanked & sucked up to him."

Medvedev said the question was "what tune" Zelenskyy would play "about guarantees & territories back home, once he’s put on his green military uniform again."

Trump told Zelenskyy on Monday that the United States would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal to end the war in Ukraine, though the extent of any assistance was not immediately clear. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that European leaders had failed to outplay Donald Trump, but that it was unclear how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would present the issues of territory and a security guarantee.
russia, medvedev, trump, ukraine
122
2025-09-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved