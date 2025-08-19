Russia's Medvedev: 'Coalition of the Willing' Failed to Outplay Trump

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that European leaders had failed to outplay Donald Trump, but that it was unclear how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would present the issues of territory and a security guarantee.

"The anti-Russian warmongering Coalition of the Willing failed to outplay @POTUS on his turf," Medvedev said in English on X. "Europe thanked & sucked up to him."

Medvedev said the question was "what tune" Zelenskyy would play "about guarantees & territories back home, once he’s put on his green military uniform again."

Trump told Zelenskyy on Monday that the United States would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal to end the war in Ukraine, though the extent of any assistance was not immediately clear.