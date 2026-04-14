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Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in China for Talks on Iran, Ukraine

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 08:18 AM EDT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ‌arrived in China on Tuesday for talks on the wars in Ukraine and Iran as well as bilateral ties.

Lavrov was shown on Russian ‌state television arriving in Beijing where ​is expected to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"A ⁠thorough exchange of views is expected ​on a number of 'hot topics' and regional ⁠issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in ‌a statement.

Lavrov and Wang will ​discuss bilateral cooperation ‌and cooperation in multilateral forums such as the ‌United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the ⁠ministry said.

China and ‌Russia declared a "no ⁠limits" partnership in February 2022 when Russian President ⁠Vladimir ⁠Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands ‌of troops into Ukraine. Putin has sometimes described China as an "ally."

In its annual threat assessment, ‌U.S. ​intelligence agencies cast ‌China and Russia as the main competitors for Washington on everything from the ​Arctic and artificial intelligence to space and nuclear weapons.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ‌arrived in China on Tuesday for talks on the wars in Ukraine and Iran as well as bilateral ties.
russia, lavrov, china, iran, ukraine, talks
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2026-18-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 08:18 AM
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