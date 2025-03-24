Kremlin: Russia and US Have Common Understanding on Need for Settlement in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had a common understanding on the need to move towards a settlement to end the war in Ukraine but that there are still many different aspects that need to be worked out.

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia between Moscow and Washington are focused on technical issues, including the Black Sea Initiative, which is about the security of shipping in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian and U.S. delegations are holding talks in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on settling the crisis in Ukraine on Monday.