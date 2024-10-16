Kremlin: Ukraine Must 'Sober Up' on Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was too early to comment in detail on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan," but that Kyiv needed to "sober up" and realize the futility of the policies it was pursuing.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday presented his five-point "victory plan" which he said called for an unconditional invitation for Kyiv to join NATO and a strategic non-nuclear deterrent package for Ukraine among other things.

Addressing parliament, the Ukrainian leader said that it could be possible to end the conflict with Russia no later than next year if his plan was implemented now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainian plan was probably a "camouflaged" U.S. plan which he said was about using Kyiv to fight against Russia "until the last Ukrainian."

"But there could be a different plan there, which could be really peaceful, which is for the Kyiv regime to realize the futility of the policies they are pursuing and to realize the need to sober up and realize the causes that led to this conflict," Peskov said.

Russia remains staunchly opposed to Ukraine joining NATO.

Washington, which has provided billions of dollars of arms and aid to Ukraine, has said it's up to Kyiv how it deals with Russia.