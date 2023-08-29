×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | kremlin | luna 25 | moon | lander | space | exploration

Kremlin Says Luna-25 Failure 'Nothing Terrible,' Program Will Continue

Tuesday, 29 August 2023 07:41 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the failure of Russia's Luna-25 mission to the Moon earlier this month was "nothing terrible" and the main thing was to continue Russia's space exploration program.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is not a reason to despair, nor to tear our hair out. This is another reason to analyze the causes (of the failure) and eliminate them next time."

Luna-25, Russia's first lunar mission since 1976, crashed into the Moon on Aug. 19 after a failed orbital maneuver, in what has been seen abroad as a major blow to the Russian space program. Days later, an Indian spacecraft successfully landed on the moon.

"The main thing is not to stop. Our plans are quite ambitious and they will be implemented further," Peskov said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Tuesday said the failure of Russia's Luna-25 mission to the Moon earlier this month was "nothing terrible" and the main thing was to continue Russia's space exploration program.
russia, kremlin, luna 25, moon, lander, space, exploration
134
2023-41-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved