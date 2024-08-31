WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | kirove | ukraine | seize

Russian Forces Seize Settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Saturday, 31 August 2024 10:16 AM EDT

Russian forces have gained control of the Kirove settlement, known in Ukraine as Verezamske, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions which Russia says it has annexed even though it does not fully control all of them, a territorial claim which Kyiv and the West have rejected as illegal and one which Ukraine has vowed to reverse by force.

Russia has been making incremental gains in the region at a time when Ukrainian troops seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region after a surprise cross-border attack that began on Aug. 6.

Separately, the defense ministry said in a bulletin about developments in Russia's Kursk region that its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks there, including towards settlements of Korenevo and Malaya Loknya.

Russian officials have said Kyiv's attack on the Kursk region will fail to divert Russian forces away from the east of Ukraine where they are still advancing.

The officials also say Ukraine's foray into Russian territory will ensnare thousands of its troops in a new front which has little strategic or tactical importance. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian forces have gained control of the Kirove settlement, known in Ukraine as Verezamske, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the defense ministry said on Saturday.
russia, kirove, ukraine, seize
185
2024-16-31
Saturday, 31 August 2024 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved