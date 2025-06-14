WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | Kazakhstan | nuclear | power plant

Russia to Build First Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan

Saturday, 14 June 2025 09:49 AM EDT

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been tapped to lead an international consortium to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country's atomic energy agency said Saturday.

Other proposals came from the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, as well as French and South Korean companies.

The Kazakh atomic energy agency, established this March, said it had reviewed various proposals for reactor technologies and assessed them based on nuclear power plant safety, personnel training and other criteria.

The agency "determined that the most optimal and advantageous proposals for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan were those received from the Russian company Rosatom," it said.

"Currently, in accordance with Rosatom's proposals, work has begun on the issue of attracting state export financing from the Russian Federation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan in November and discussed boosting energy and industry ties with the country, which exports most of its oil through Russia but is exploring alternatives.

In an article for the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Putin wrote that Rosatom -- already involved in some projects in Kazakhstan -- "is ready for new large-scale projects."

In October, Kazakhstan, a nation of 20 million, voted in favor of constructing its first nuclear power plant. The plan, backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, faced criticism from some Kazakhs concerned by the involvement of a neighbor that has invaded another, Ukraine. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been tapped to lead an international consortium to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.
russia, Kazakhstan, nuclear, power plant
230
2025-49-14
Saturday, 14 June 2025 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved