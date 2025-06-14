Russia to Build First Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been tapped to lead an international consortium to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country's atomic energy agency said Saturday.

Other proposals came from the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, as well as French and South Korean companies.

The Kazakh atomic energy agency, established this March, said it had reviewed various proposals for reactor technologies and assessed them based on nuclear power plant safety, personnel training and other criteria.

The agency "determined that the most optimal and advantageous proposals for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan were those received from the Russian company Rosatom," it said.

"Currently, in accordance with Rosatom's proposals, work has begun on the issue of attracting state export financing from the Russian Federation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan in November and discussed boosting energy and industry ties with the country, which exports most of its oil through Russia but is exploring alternatives.

In an article for the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Putin wrote that Rosatom -- already involved in some projects in Kazakhstan -- "is ready for new large-scale projects."

In October, Kazakhstan, a nation of 20 million, voted in favor of constructing its first nuclear power plant. The plan, backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, faced criticism from some Kazakhs concerned by the involvement of a neighbor that has invaded another, Ukraine.