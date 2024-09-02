WATCH TV LIVE

Russian Officials Recover the Bodies of All 22 People Killed in a Helicopter Crash in the Far East

Monday, 02 September 2024 10:00 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials said Monday they had recovered the bodies of all 22 people from a helicopter that crashed in Russia's Far East leaving no survivors.

The crash occurred in Kamchatka — a pristine peninsula with numerous volcanoes, known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. A Mi-8 helicopter with 19 tourists and three crew members on board, took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano on Saturday and rescuers located the wreckage the following day.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing emergency officials, that it likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions. The local branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia's top law enforcement body, said in a statement Monday that an investigation has been launched into a possible pilot error or a technical malfunction.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

Russian media described the flight operator Vityaz-Aero as one of the largest carriers in the Kamchatka region. After a helicopter crash in 2021, in which eight people were killed, authorities banned the company from transporting passengers pending an investigation into a possible violation of flight safety rules.

Vityaz-Aero is the biggest of several local carriers that fly tourists to the Kronotsky reserve, a top attraction that includes Russia’s only geyser basin.

GlobalTalk
