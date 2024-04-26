WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia journalist detained forbes bucha ukraine

A Russian Journalist Has Been Detained for Posts Criticizing the Military, His Lawyer Says

Friday, 26 April 2024 09:00 AM EDT

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes magazine has been detained on charges of spreading false information about the Russian military, his lawyer said Friday.

Sergei Mingazov is being held in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, lawyer Konstantin Bubon said on Facebook. He said that Mingazov was detained because of social media posts he made about the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where more than 400 bodies of civilians were found, many bearing signs of torture, after Russian forces pulled out in April 2022.

Mingazov will appear in court on Saturday on the charge of spreading false information, which could send him to prison for 10 years if convicted.

Russia cracked down severely on criticism of the war soon after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, passing laws that criminalize allegedly false information about the military or statements seen as discrediting the military.

Journalists, opposition figures and regular citizens have been swept up in the crackdown, many of them sentenced to long prison terms. The longest to be imposed was against prominent activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced to 25 years.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes magazine has been detained on charges of spreading false information about the Russian military, his lawyer said Friday. Sergei Mingazov is being held in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, lawyer Konstantin Bubon said on...
russia journalist detained forbes bucha ukraine
198
2024-00-26
Friday, 26 April 2024 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved