×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | israel | west bank | lavrov

Russia Concerned About Israeli Raids on West Bank

Thursday, 16 November 2023 08:01 AM EST

Russia is concerned about Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank during which "dozens of people have been killed," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Israel has been striking armed groups in the West Bank with increasing intensity as it wages war on Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek to establish an independent state.

Palestinian medics and local media said Israeli forces had killed at least eight Palestinians in the West Bank on Tuesday. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia is concerned about Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank during which "dozens of people have been killed," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
russia, israel, west bank, lavrov
83
2023-01-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved