Putin Holds Second Phone Call With Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, the leaders' second in a matter of days, both offices confirmed.

Neither Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov nor the prime minister's office said what Netanyahu and Putin discussed.

In their first call last week, the leaders discussed Syria and Iran.

Putin has previously supported a peace plan in the Middle East. The Russian president also announced his readiness to support negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, RIA Novosti reported.

Putin and Netanyahu have generally enjoyed friendly ties, and they were even spotted watching ballet together. Israel has also refrained from sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

