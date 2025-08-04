WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | israel | putin | netanyahu

Putin Holds Second Phone Call With Netanyahu

By    |   Monday, 04 August 2025 11:46 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, the leaders' second in a matter of days, both offices confirmed. 

Neither Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov nor the prime minister's office said what Netanyahu and Putin discussed. 

In their first call last week, the leaders discussed Syria and Iran.

Putin has previously supported a peace plan in the Middle East. The Russian president also announced his readiness to support negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, RIA Novosti reported. 

Putin and Netanyahu have generally enjoyed friendly ties, and they were even spotted watching ballet together. Israel has also refrained from sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

This story has been updated.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, the leaders' second in a matter of days, both offices confirmed.
russia, israel, putin, netanyahu
117
2025-46-04
Monday, 04 August 2025 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved