Tags: russia | israel | palestine | hamas | qatar | middle east

Russia Condemns Israeli Strike on Qatar: 'Gross Violation' of UN Charter

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:27 AM EDT

Russia on Wednesday condemned an Israeli attack against Hamas members in Qatar's capital Doha and urged all parties to refrain from actions that would further escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Russia considers this incident a gross violation of international law and the U.N. Charter, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state, and a step leading to further escalation and destabilization of the situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such methods of fighting those whom Israel considers its enemies and opponents deserve the strongest condemnation."

President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the Israeli strike and would be giving a full statement on the issue on Wednesday.

"The rocket attack on Qatar … cannot be perceived as anything other than an action aimed at undermining international efforts to find peaceful solutions," Russia said.

