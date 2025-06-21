WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | israel | iran | nuclear

Putin: Russia Has Told Israel No Evidence Iran Wants Nukes

Saturday, 21 June 2025 10:12 AM EDT

Russia has repeatedly told Israel that there is no evidence Iran is aiming to get nuclear weapons, Sky News Arabia on Saturday quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying in an interview.

"Russia, as well as the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], has never had any evidence that Iran is preparing to obtain nuclear weapons, as we have repeatedly put the Israeli leadership on notice," Sky News Arabia quoted Putin as saying.

Russia is ready to support Iran in developing a peaceful nuclear program, Putin was quoted as saying, adding that Iran has the right to do so.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin said Russia was sharing its ideas on how to stop the bloodshed in the Iran-Israel conflict with both sides.

He did not give details of those ideas.

