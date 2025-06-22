WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | iran

Russia Strongly Condemns US Attacks on Iran

Sunday, 22 June 2025 09:11 AM EDT

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Russia strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said in its statement.

"We call for an end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track," the ministry said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Russia strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.
russia, iran
93
2025-11-22
Sunday, 22 June 2025 09:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved