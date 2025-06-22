Russia Strongly Condemns US Attacks on Iran

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Russia strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said in its statement.

"We call for an end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track," the ministry said.