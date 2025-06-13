Russia Calls Israel's Attack on Iran Unprovoked, Illegal

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that Israeli strikes on Iran and its nuclear facilities were unprovoked and in breach of the United Nations charter.

"Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel launched strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it had targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of an operation to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.