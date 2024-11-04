WATCH TV LIVE

Tehran's Moscow Envoy: Russia to Launch 2 Iranian Satellites

Monday, 04 November 2024 08:35 AM EST

Russia will launch two Iranian satellites into orbit using a Soyuz launcher on Tuesday, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said on Monday, as the two U.S.-sanctioned countries deepen their scientific relationship.

"In continuation of the development of Iran-Russia scientific and technological cooperation, two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, will be launched to a 500 km orbit of earth on Tuesday, Nov. 5, by a Soyuz launch vehicle," Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in a post on X.

The development of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is the first substantial effort by Iran's private space sector, a report by Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim said last month.

Russia launched an Iranian research-sensing satellite, Pars 1, into space in February using a Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

