Russia Confirms Putin Ready to Help Trump on Iran Nuke Deal

President Vladimir Putin told President Donald Trump that he was prepared use the partnership between Russia and Iran to contribute to a settlement of the negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, the Kremlin said Thursday.

It comes the Trump statement after their call Wednesday that he posted to Truth Social:

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.

"We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement.

"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"