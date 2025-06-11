Kremlin: Russia Ready to Help Remove Excess Nuclear Material From Iran

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Russia was ready to help remove excess nuclear material from Iran if the United States and Tehran deemed such assistance useful.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow was willing to remove nuclear materials from Iran and convert them into fuel as a potential way to help narrow differences between the United States and Iran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia stood ready to help if necessary.