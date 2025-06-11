WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | iran | nuclear material

Kremlin: Russia Ready to Help Remove Excess Nuclear Material From Iran

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:36 AM EDT

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Russia was ready to help remove excess nuclear material from Iran if the United States and Tehran deemed such assistance useful.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow was willing to remove nuclear materials from Iran and convert them into fuel as a potential way to help narrow differences between the United States and Iran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia stood ready to help if necessary.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Russia was ready to help remove excess nuclear material from Iran if the United States and Tehran deemed such assistance useful.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow was willing to remove...
russia, iran, nuclear material
84
2025-36-11
Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved