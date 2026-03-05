WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | iran | arms | supplies

Kremlin: Iran Has Not Requested Russian Arms Supplies

Thursday, 05 March 2026 07:23 AM EST

Iran has not approached Moscow with a request for arms supplies, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Russia has condemned U.S.-Israeli strikes and called for an immediate ceasefire against a country it has drawn closer to in recent years.

Iran last year sealed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site of Iran's only nuclear power plant, and Iran supplied Russia with shahed drones for use against Ukraine.

Asked by a reporter on Thursday whether Russia intends to provide material help to Iran, including arms deliveries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

"In this case, there were no requests from the Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there have been no changes in this regard."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


