Tags: russia | investigation | ukraine | pccupation | kursk

Russia Probes 8 Civilian Deaths During Ukrainian Occupation of Kursk Region

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 07:14 AM EDT

Russian investigators said on Wednesday that they were probing the alleged killing of eight Russian civilians by Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, parts of which were controlled by Kyiv before Russia regained ground this year.

In a statement on Telegram, Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said the charges related to deaths of residents of the village of Guyevo, which Russia said on Tuesday it had retaken.

"The investigation established the fact of targeted shelling by Ukrainian armed forces of civilians during their evacuation in April 2025, as a result of which six people were killed," Petrenko said.

She said that the investigation also concerned two more civilian deaths in Guyevo in March 2025, alongside reports of alleged looting by Ukrainian forces.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Ukraine's defense ministry or its general staff to emailed requests for comment.

Russian forces in Ukraine have been accused of committing crimes against civilians since Moscow began its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have denied the allegations.

