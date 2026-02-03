WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | india | oil | prices

Russia's Novak: 'We'll See' How Situation Develops Over Indian Oil Purchases

Tuesday, 03 February 2026 08:42 AM EST

Russia said on Tuesday it would watch and see how the situation evolves regarding Indian purchases of its oil, after the United States said New Delhi had agreed to halt them.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that Moscow had only seen public statements on the issue, and "we'll see how the situation develops."

Overall, he said, there was good demand for Russian energy.

The Trump administration said on Monday that India had agreed to stop buying Russia oil and that the U.S. was responding by sharply cutting its tariffs on Indian goods.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia said on Tuesday it would watch and see how the situation evolves regarding Indian purchases of its oil, after the United States said New Delhi had agreed to halt them.Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that Moscow had only seen public statements on...
russia, india, oil, prices
94
2026-42-03
Tuesday, 03 February 2026 08:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved