russia | hypersonic missile | south africa | naval exercise

Russia Will Not Fire Hypersonic Missile at South Africa Naval Exercise

soldiers walk past a ship
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers walk past the South African military frigate "SAS Mendi" docked at the port in Richards Bay. South Africa embarked on Feb. 17 on a 10-day joint military exercise with Russia and China. (GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 08:39 AM EST

Russia will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise it is participating in alongside South Africa and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday.

The 10-day exercise, which is taking place off South Africa's eastern coast and coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has raised alarm among Western governments.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills would perform a training launch of the Zircon missile system during the exercise.

However Captain Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing that no test launch would take place.

"The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises," Gladkiy said. "There is no hidden meaning in the exercises that we are performing today."

President Vladimir Putin has called the Zircon, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, "unstoppable." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
159
Wednesday, 22 February 2023 08:39 AM
