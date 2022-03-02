×
Russia Space Agency Head Says Satellite Hacking Would Justify War: Report

Dmitry Rogozin gestures
The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, attends a report ceremony for the crew of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin ahead of the launch at the Baikonur cosmodrome on Dec. 8, 2021. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 09:22 AM

Russia will treat any hacking of its satellites as a justification for war, the head of the country's space agency was quoted as saying in a news report on Wednesday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin denied media reports that Russian satellite control centers have already been hacked amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while warning against any attempts to do so, Interfax news agency reported.

"Offlining the satellites of any country is actually a casus belli, a cause for war," Interfax quoted him as saying.

Rogozin also said his agency wanted British-based tech firm OneWeb to provide guarantees that its satellites are not going to be used against Russia, Interfax added.

Without these, Rogozin said Russia will cancel the planned March 4 launch of 36 OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan, without compensating OneWeb, the Russian news agency reported. 

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 09:22 AM
