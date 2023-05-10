Russia Ends Visa Regime for Georgia, Restores Direct Flights

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed decrees abolishing visas for Georgian nationals and lifting a 2019 ban on direct flights to the South Caucasus nation. According to the documents, starting from May 15, Georgian nationals will be allowed to enter Russia without visas -- unless they’re coming to Russia to work or to stay for longer than 90 days. The second decree lifts a ban on flights to Georgia Russia unilaterally imposed in 2019.