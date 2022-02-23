×
Russia's FSB Security Service Says It Foiled 'Act of Terrorism' in Annexed Crimea: RIA

A general view of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service
A general view of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's main security agency, in Moscow on March 23, 2021. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 08:57 AM

Russia's FSB security service said on Wednesday it had foiled 'an act of terrorism' in annexed Crimea and arrested six Russian citizens it said were supporters of a Ukrainian extremist group, the RIA news agency reported.

The FSB said it had also seized components for making explosive devices, RIA reported. Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The FSB was expected to publish more details later on Wednesday.

The United States and its allies sought to step up sanctions pressure on Russia on Wednesday over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


