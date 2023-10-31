×
Tags: russia | france | oligarch | alexey kuzmichev

Russia Willing to Assist Oligarch Kuzmichev Detained in France

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 09:24 AM EDT

Russia will be able to defend the rights of Russian businessman Alexey Kuzmichev, who has been detained in France, once Paris provides detailed information about his case and if he wants help, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Kuzmichev is being questioned in France in connection with alleged tax evasion, money laundering and breaches of international sanctions, the French financial prosecutors’ office said. Kuzmichev used to be one of the main shareholders of Russia's Alfa Bank.

"As far as I understand, he is a citizen of the Russian Federation so we should receive information about the detention through our diplomatic mission," Peskov told reporters.

"Once we receive the information, and if the detainee so wishes, we will of course assist in protecting his rights as a Russian citizen."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


