Russia: France 'Killed Democracy' With Le Pen Verdict

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that France had "killed democracy" with the conviction of far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen was banned from running in the 2027 French presidential election after being convicted of embezzlement on Monday. Zakharova said Russia hoped Le Pen would succeed in an appeal against the judgment.

Le Pen is the chief political opponent of French President Emmanuel Macron, whom Russia has fiercely criticized over his backing for Ukraine and support for sending European troops there to support Kyiv in the event of a peace deal with Moscow.