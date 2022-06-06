Russia Puts Sanctions on 61 US Nationals

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that is levying sanctions on 61 U.S. nationals.
It said the move was being taken "in response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business."
The list includes U.S. officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, including:
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.
- Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
- Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines.
- White House Budget director Shalanda Young.
- James O'Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination.
- New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher.
- Fitch Group President and Chief Executive Paul Taylor.
