Tags: russia | food | sanctions

Lavrov to Blinken: US Is Breaking Promises About Food Sanctions

(Getty Images)

Friday, 29 July 2022 02:03 PM EDT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington was not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow said.

A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also cited Lavrov as telling Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and said western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.

