×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Fire

15 Killed in Russia Cafe Blaze after Flare Gun Discharged

Saturday, 05 November 2022 04:00 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency said.

The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said.

Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located...
Russia,Fire
85
2022-00-05
Saturday, 05 November 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved